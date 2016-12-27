Fight at West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fight reportedly broke out at West Ridge Mall on Christmas Eve. According to both the Topeka Police Department and a West Ridge Mall spokesperson, the individuals involved were dispersed by mall security as the Topeka Police Department arrived.

When we reached out to the mall about the incident they sent us this statement:

“It is West Ridge Mall’s top priority to actively follow through on a code of conduct to ensure the safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees and to create an enjoyable experience. We applaud the Topeka Police Department and our security team for their quick response in handling this isolated incident with no reported injuries.” – Mellisa Buescher, Marketing Director, West Ridge Mall

This seems to be a part of a trend across the U.S. Fights broke out at more than a dozen malls on Monday across the country, sometimes involving hundreds of people.