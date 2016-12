TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Topeka mayor Chuck Wright died this morning.

Wright served as mayor of the capital city from 1965 to 1969. He was in office when a tornado devastated the Topeka area in 1966.

After he retired, he and his wife moved to the Lecompton area. Wright was 97-years-old.

A memorial services are pending with Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel.