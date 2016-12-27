No charges anticipated for overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The death of a Topeka man may have been justified, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of SW Clay Street just before midnight Monday night. 28-year-old Matthew Gladney was found shot and later died at the hospital.

Lieutenant Colleen Stuart said police have interviewed others involved in the shooting and no arrests have been made. The case will be sent to the District Attorney’s office, but doesn’t anticipate any charges being filed.

“If the district attorney believes there was some justifying reason for that shooting to have occurred, for example self-defense, then charges would not be forwarded for that particular case,” said Lt. Stuart.

Gladney’s death marks the 22nd homicide in Topeka in 2016, which is an increase from 2015. While Stuart acknowledges homicides are up, she says it is indicative of a nationwide trend.