Police ID 2 found dead in SUV on I70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified two people found shot to death in an SUV on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police announced Tuesday that the victims were 59-year-old Socorro Olivas and 54-year-old Javier Ambriz, both of Kansas City, Kansas. Police responded to a car wreck along the highway early Saturday found them dead in the SUV from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say their SUV struck a bridge before stopping in the middle of the highway and that a passenger car then struck the SUV. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police say they believe the victims in the SUV were shot by occupants of a third vehicle that left the scene. Police say they haven’t received any credible leads.

