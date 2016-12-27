South Lawrence Trafficway may cut into Turnpike revenue

By Published:
Public domain image.
Public domain image.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the Kansas Turnpike Authority are watching to see if the new South Lawrence Trafficway draws traffic and revenue from the toll-based Turnpike.

KTA spokeswoman Jeri Biehler told The Lawrence Journal-World that KTA has noticed traffic changes, both increases and decreases at toll plazas in the area. She says the KTA is waiting to see if traffic shifts from the 232-mile Turnpike to the Trafficway.

With completion of the SLT, drivers from west Lawrence to Overland Park, outside Kansas City, can shave several miles off the trip and pay no toll.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s