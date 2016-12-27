Topeka Police Investigating Overnight Murder

Topeka (KSNT) – At 11:39 Monday night Topeka Police Officers were sent tot he 500 block of southwest Clay on two people shooting at each otehr.

Officers found a man in the west alley of southwest Clay with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Topeka hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will become available.

