Topeka Police Investigating Overnight Murder

Published:
Topeka (KSNT) – At 11:39 Monday night Topeka Police Officers were sent tot he 500 block of southwest Clay on two people shooting at each otehr.

Officers found a man in the west alley of southwest Clay with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Topeka hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will become available.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident, or any other crime is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551, or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007, or you can report on-line at http://www.topekacrimestoppers.org

