Wichita State students hold impromptu clothes drive

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A group of Wichita State University students bought scores of winter clothing sale items and distributed them to the homeless.

The Wichita Eagle reports the students wiped out area Old Navy Stores that were offering micro fleece hats, gloves and scarves for $1. WSU junior Dane Laughlin said he got the idea after seeing an ad for the sale. He posted his plan on a Facebook group of Wichita State Greeks, set up an online account where Greek members could pledge money toward the drive. He soon had enough money to buy 300 $1 items.

The Old Navy stores gave Laughlin an extra 10 percent off and loaded him up with leftover coats.

He and other students handed out the gear on Christmas Eve, with leftovers they’ll distribute later.

 

