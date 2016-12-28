700 dollar bird stolen from pet store

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Petland in Topeka is asking for help locating a parrot that was stolen on Christmas Eve. The “sun conure” parrot is worth $699 according to a Topeka Police report. Petland Floor Manager Samantha Sherman said the parrot is part of a pair being held for a customer through the holidays.

“That’s the worst part about it that it was already somebody’s pet that they’re looking to get back,” said Sherman.

Sherman said the store has a security system in place and a suspect on video; however they just want to make sure the parrot is safe.

“If the bird is returned by the end of the week there will be no questions asked. We just want to make sure it’s being properly taken care of,” said Sherman