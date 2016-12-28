Community mourns the loss of a 6-year-old who died in a fire

Wellsville, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire in Wellsville Kansas has taken the life of a six-year-old boy and sent his mother to Overland Park Regional Medical Center after she and her 3-year-old daughter escaped through a window Tuesday night.

Brex Whalen was the victim.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire but believe it could have started in the living room area.

Firefighters discovered Brex Whalen in the living room between the couch and the Christmas tree.

He was also rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The boy’s stepfather is currently deployed. We were told by neighbors that he is on his way back home.

A GoFundMe account was also set up for the family.

We reached out to the Wellsville School District who sent us this statement:

It is with deepest sympathy Wellsville schools and community has suffered the loss of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. – Jerald L Henn, Superintendent