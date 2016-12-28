GALLERY — Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016

Brad Hardcastle Published: Updated:
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York, Friday, Oct. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York, Friday, Oct. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s