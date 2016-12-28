Major collection for state U.S. Attorney’s office in 2016

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas U.S. Attorney has announced in December the 2016 fiscal year saw a significant amount of money collected through various cases.

A little over $6.1 million dollars was collected by acting U.S. attorney Tom Beall’s office.

KSNT learned the money came from both criminal and civil cases in the form of debts owed to victims of federal crimes.

Nationwide, defendants are required to pay restitution to victims if they’ve suffered physical injury or financial loss.

Of the grand total collected, Beall’s office said the district of Kansas took in $3.7 million dollars in criminal actions and $2.4 million in civil actions.

The most significant civil collections came from what are called affirmative civil enforcement cases – or those in which the U.S. government recovered money lost to the likes of fraud or from fines owed by individuals and companies for violations to federal health, safety, civil rights or environmental laws.