Man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement in Liberal arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. It happened last night in the 1100 block of Krause Court.

“I don’t think this was anything that they need to worry is going to be an ongoing thing,” said Liberal Police Department Lieutenant Jared Ratzlaff. “I think this was an isolated incident. The police department is working with the KBI.”

On Tuesday evening, two men were shot in Liberal. Nearly 24 hours later, few details have been released to the public.

“When they responded they found…two victims,” said Ratzlaff. “One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.”

The surviving victim was later taken to a hospital in Wichta. According to the LPD, the victim is stable.

Police are not releasing the names of the 24 and 29 year old victims, citing a request from the families.

“Right now they’re still working the scene,” said Ratzlaff, “they’re still investigating all of that. As soon as we can release that, that will be released.”

A 19-year-old male was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting, based on a tip, but his name will not be released, either, until formal charges are filed.

“I know an affidavit has been sent over to the Seward County Attorney’s office,” said Ratzlaff, “and we’re just waiting to hear back from them.”

A representative with the Seward County Attorney says they have not yet received an affidavit.