Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 others in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others in Kansas City.

The shooting happened late Tuesday on the city’s east side.

Police say a wounded man in his 20s who was found lying in a street died shortly after police arrived. A second shooting victim was found a block away and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The third victim suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Detectives say a stray bullet went through her car and struck her as she was driving through the area.