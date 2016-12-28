Texas police help man propose to his girlfriend

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — What started out as a traffic stop ended with a “yes” after a man proposed to his girlfriend with the help of the Buda Police Department.

Officers conducted a fake traffic stop to pull over the couple in the parking lot of a Cabela’s. When they were asked to get out of the car, his girlfriend was surprised to see her boyfriend get down on one knee and pull out a ring.

The girl says yes and laughs that he has to put the ring on her finger. She said when they were pulled over she was wondering “what’s going on here.”

The officer gets back in the patrol car and walkie-talkies to the rest of the department “she said yes!”