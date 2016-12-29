Abandoned building still stands 5 months after fire

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex has less than 30 days to tear down a condemned building. A fire destroyed an apartment building at Fairlawn Green Apartments in July. Despite four extensions from the city of Topeka, the complex has yet to destroy the building or bring it up to code.

“We have been working with the owner since July to try to get them to perform the demolition, so the city doesn’t have to,” said Sasa Haehn, director of the Department of Neighborhood Relations via email.

The City of Topeka has the ability to tear down the structure itself; however, Haehn said, this costs taxpayers dollars and is therefore not ideal.

The city initially determined the building was unsafe on July 21, three days after the fire. From there, Fairlawn was initially given until September 21 to bring the structure back to code.

Since then the city has extended the deadline four times. According to Haehn, the latest deadline lapsed December 21 because the company said they are waiting for asbestos to be cleared up. Fairlawn now has until January 20 to demolish the structure.

Despite the missed deadlines, Haehn said the city believes Fairlawn will finish the job.