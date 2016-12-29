Cotton O’neil to close two clinics as year ends

By Published:
Stormont

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you use services offered by Cotton O’neil clinics, you could be affected by two upcoming closures.

The first will take place Saturday and will see the Stormont Vail health system’s Lyndon clinic permanently close its doors.

KSNT first told you about clinic closures in September.

A clinic located in Alma will close on January 31.

Although they are closing the doors, Stormont Vail representatives said they remain committed to helping patients in both cities.
Stormont Vail’s president has said cuts to medicaid and failure to expand it made operating the closing facilities difficult.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s