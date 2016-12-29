Cotton O’neil to close two clinics as year ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you use services offered by Cotton O’neil clinics, you could be affected by two upcoming closures.

The first will take place Saturday and will see the Stormont Vail health system’s Lyndon clinic permanently close its doors.

KSNT first told you about clinic closures in September.

A clinic located in Alma will close on January 31.

Although they are closing the doors, Stormont Vail representatives said they remain committed to helping patients in both cities.

Stormont Vail’s president has said cuts to medicaid and failure to expand it made operating the closing facilities difficult.