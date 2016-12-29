Haskell attorneys argue school isn’t subject to Title IX

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Attorneys for Haskell Indian Nations University argue in a court filing that the school is not subject to the federal Title IX law, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.

A former Haskell student claims in a lawsuit that school administrators treated her unfairly after she reported being raped by two football players.

In a recent court filing, Haskell’s attorneys deny the woman’s allegations and contend Title IX doesn’t apply to Haskell because it is part of the federal government, which isn’t subject to the law. Haskell is part of the federal Bureau of Indian Education.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the woman’s attorney, Dan Curry, says courts have not resolved the issue of whether institutions like Haskell are subject to Title IX.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.