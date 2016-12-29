K-State football returns after big bowl game win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State football team returned here to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and they were met by a few fans congratulating them on their win in the Texas Bowl.

“It was just blind luck, our flight out of Dallas was delayed and we saw the buses out at the airport so we knew they would be close and so we decided that we would swing by the stadium and welcome them back real quick after that great win,” Angela Kohls, a big K-State Football fan said.

Despite the few fans that welcomed the team home, a Manhattan Chamber of Commerce spokesperson says during the next K-State basketball game the team will be honored. That’s when their new hardware will be shown off.

“They usually do at their basketball games, they’ll recognize them and have the trophy and have all of that,” Kohls said.

But for these fans, they got something more special than a city-wide celebration, they got to shake hands and congratulate the players and meeting a longtime K-State coach Bill Snyder.

“I think it was amazing,” Joshua Kohls, a K-State Fan said.

A spokesperson from the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce says they’d only hold a celebration if the team won the national title or another very important bowl game