Noticeably cooler today, warm-up tomorrow

It’s a cool start once again this morning. Temperatures are still in the 20s and 30s outside, however it doesn’t exactly feel that way due to the breezy conditions already. Current winds ranging anywhere from 5 to 15 mph have dropped wind chills into the upper teens and lower 20s. There isn’t much in the way of improvement on the way, for today.

Sunny skies will return to dominance today, but that will only do so much to warm us up today. Strong northwesterly winds will continue to strengthen through the morning and afternoon hours, with sustained winds expected to range anywhere from 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could be closer to 25 to 30 mph at times. That northwesterly flow will filter in cooler air, so temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs maxing out in the mid to upper 40s. However, those strong winds will confine wind chills primarily to the 30s for the majority of the region.

Winds will stay breezy for tomorrow, but they’ll shift to be out of the south. That’ll warm us back into the middle 50s, to go along with plenty of sunshine.

Cooler weather returns for this weekend with highs in the lower 40s. If you are heading out and about for any late New Year’s Eve plans, it’ll be a chilly one. Across northeast Kansas, you can expect temperatures to be in the upper 20s to usher in 2017 at midnight.

The chance for showers, and maybe even some snow, returns for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures turn colder.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis