TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A second person is now behind bars for the murder of a Topeka man in mid-December.

Topeka police arrested Ebony Lanay Porter,30, today for her involvement in the murder of Mark Everett Johnson. Preliminary indications were that Johnson dies of blunt force trauma related injuries.

Police arrested Arthur Lee Ford IV, 36, last Tuesday on second degree murder charges.

Porter was arrested for helping with the crime. Johnson was found dead on S.W. Taylor on December 16.