Sheriff’s deputy charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Published:
Matthew Vander Linden
Matthew Vander Linden

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have charged a former eastern Kansas sheriff’s deputy after an investigation into child sex crimes.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Matthew Vander Linden was arrested at the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office. Today, Vander Linden was charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Coffey County District Court.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that its agents began to investigate last week at the request of the sheriff’s office. The deputy has been terminated. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2014.

A preliminary hearing for Vander Linden has been scheduled for Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

