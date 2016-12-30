Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm for today

Don’t let the chilly temperatures this morning deceive you! We will warm up quite nicely throughout the course of the day today, so much so that our high temperatures will run anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average!

Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s will quickly be replaced by the 40s by lunchtime today. Our temperatures won’t stop there, and will soar into the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. One of the component to this unseasonable warmth will be the breezy conditions. Northwesterly winds that kept us cooler yesterday, will shift to be out of the south today. Sustained southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph will filter in warmer temperatures. Couple those warm breezes with a bounty of sunshine for today, and it’s no wonder why our temperatures will climb into the 50s for today.

However, our temperatures will start to cool down for the final day of 2016. Winds will shift to be out of the north on Saturday morning, and although they won’t be as strong as today’s forecasted winds, they’ll still be strong enough to filter in cooler air. Highs will max out in the upper 30s to lower 40s for New Year’s Eve, to go along with mainly sunny skies. You’ll want to bundle up as you head out to ring in the New Year at midnight though, as temperatures will primarily be in the upper 20s to ring in 2017.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the first day of 2017, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers possible later Sunday night. Most of the rain looks to hold off until Monday though.