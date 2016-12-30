Topeka businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka businesses are preparing for a busy New Year’s Eve. Bars and cab companies are bringing in extra staff to get through the night.

“Phones will ring constantly all night long. They start up about 11-12 and they don’t end until well in to the next day. People going to get their vehicles,” said Kevin Moten, manager at Capitol City Taxi.

Moten said he’s bringing in drivers from other shifts to deal with the influx of customers. Despite the popularity of apps like Uber and Lyft, Moten said it won’t interfere with their business.

“You could have 50 cabs out and still not have enough drivers because there’s such an influx of business, so many people are trying to be safe nowadays that it doesn’t affect us at all,” said Moten.