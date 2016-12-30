TPD to have extra patrol out on New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced on Friday that they will have extra patrol out on New Year’s Eve.

The additional DUI saturation patrol units’ main focus will be looking for drivers under the influence.

Nationwide, the 12 hour window between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on December 31st average 71% more accidents in which alcohol or drugs are listed as a contributing factor.

Topeka police says DUI’s can result in fines of up to $2,500, community service, jail time, and mandatory treatment programs.

The Topeka Police Department says they encourage everyone to make responsible decisions, designate a driver, or call a cab.