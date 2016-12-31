KSNT top five of 2016

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As 2016 prepared to come to its end on Saturday night, KSNT news has dug deep into newsroom archives.

From a mysterious illness plaguing students at Manhattan High School, to the threat of Kansas schools closing their doors – the year saw a number of stories that sparked conversation around Northeast Kansas.

Take a look back at the top five stories produced by KSNT reporters, throughout the year.

#5: Kansas hunting outfitters target of federal investigation:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal agents raided a hunting lodge in Kansas’ Flint Hills as part of an investigation into allegations of illegal hunting and baiting that included the use of undercover hunters, GPS tracking of vehicles and camera surveillance, court documents show.

#4: Racist post stirs controversy at K-State:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A racist social media post sent by a Kansas State University student had administrators seeking answers and taking action.

#3: Driver, passenger killed following 6 crashes throughout Topeka:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The driver and passenger of a car that was involved in multiple crashes on March 13, 2016 died, leaving many to question a series of events that led to a final, fatal accident.

#2: Bill allows emergency responders to carry concealed guns:

Emergency responders learned they may not only be packing water hoses or stethoscopes to an emergency, but firearms as well.

#1: Mystery illness expands to other Manhattan schools:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A mysterious outbreak plagued Manhattan High School for weeks, expanded to elementary and middle schools in the district