Lawrence school district appeals federal finding

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Lawrence school district has appealed a federal finding that the district violated rules by receiving free residential internet service.

Lawrence Unified School District 497 this month appealed the ruling from the Federal Communications Commission, which found that district officials violated federal conflict-of-interest rules by receiving free residential internet service accounts from a company that supplies internet access to the district.

If the district loses, its filing indicates it’ll need to pay back more than half a million dollars in federal subsidies for internet access in schools, and will lose an additional $340,000 in funding not yet received.

The district says in its FCC filing that its typical contract with the provider included 15 free at-home internet accounts, and those accounts didn’t influence decision-makers.

