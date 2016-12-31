Man dies after crashing car into wall in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police officers responded to a report of a one vehicle injury accident in the 3200 Block of NW Waterworks Dr. at 10:20 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials say when officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had hit a concrete wall. An adult male was the only occupant. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by the hospital staff.

Police are not releasing the man’s identity until his family is notified.

If you have any information about the accident, you are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

