Pleasant, but seasonal end to 2016

We are tracking another push of cooler air for the final day of 2016/start of 2017. After falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s to start off this morning, highs will top out in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s on New Year’s Eve. Northerly winds at 5 to 15 mph will help filter in that cooler air, making for a noticeably cooler day compared to yesterday. But considering our average for this time of year is right around 40°, it’ll be a seasonal end to 2016. A few passing clouds are possible during the day, but also for the final night of 2016. At the stroke of midnight to ring in the New Year, you can expect temperatures to be in the upper 20s.

Winds shift out of the southeast tomorrow, and they will try to bring in some warmer air. However, winds will be weaker at roughly 5 to 10 mph, and increasing cloud cover will hinder any real spike in our temperatures for tomorrow as we’re expected to top out in the middle 40s on New Year’s Day.

We will be mainly dry, aside for the slight chance of precipitation moving in late Sunday night. However, most of it will hold off until Monday in the form of scattered rain showers as highs will climb back to near 50°.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, a blast of much colder air arrives. Highs will fall into the 20s by the middle of next week. Things are also showing signs of a chance for snow by late Wednesday into Thursday of next week. That system is still over southern Alaska and will slowly move this way, so there remains a lot of uncertainty about next week’s snow chances.