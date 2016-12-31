Top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

The policy under fire was championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and passed by lawmakers in 2012.

Assaria Republican and House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson says he hopes a bill to repeal the break can be passed within weeks of lawmakers convening on Jan. 9.

Overland Park Republican and incoming Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning also would like to see a quick repeal to help address the state’s budget problems. Repeal is expected to raise about $260 million a year.

