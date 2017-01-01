Hiawatha finds solution for high nitrate levels in their water

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Northeast Kansas town is experiencing high levels of nitrate in their drinking water. The city is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to get nitrate levels back to normal. The city of Hiawatha has been battling with high levels of nitrate for years. And finally, city officials have secured funds to build a water treatment plant as a solution. The plant won’t be seen for another year and a half to 2 years. However, city officials have already hired an engineering company to map out where it’s going to be. But, that still means people from Hiawatha have to deal with high nitrate levels in their water for the time being.

“It’s bad for newborns, it’s bad for people,” Hiawathan, Kenny Lock said. “It’s got a lot of nitrate in it. Not sure what it’s all from, but it’s not good for you.”

The water was recently tested again for nitrate levels and found out the city is still dealing with the problem. The city is urged to not give tap water to babies under 6 months old. If a newborn drinks the water, the baby could become very sick and if untreated the baby could even die. Also, boiling the water can increase the levels of nitrate.

“It’s kind of weird that you’re paying for something you can’t even use,” Lock said.

After hearing about a water treatment plant coming to the city, Lock said he isn’t too sure if the city will even see one.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Lock said. “The way things are around this place…there’s a lot of money involved in stuff like that. Like I said, I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The high nitrate levels come from the city’s water source. Levels can quickly rise from rain or human and animal waste entering the water system. Since the water treatment plant won’t be built for another 18 to 24 months, city officials will continue to adjust their wells to keep nitrate levels low. If you’d like to voice your opinion about the nitrate levels in the water, call city hall at the number on your screen.