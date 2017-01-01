Kansas City Triple Shooting

By Published:
gun, shooting, graphic, generic (AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police are investigating three separate triple shootings in a violent New Year’s holiday weekend.

Police say one man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Witnesses said the victims were walking when several men shot at them.

In a separate incident Saturday, police found one man shot and discovered two other people went in a private vehicle to the hospital. The three said they were shot as they drove in a car. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Early Sunday, offers found two victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds at another address. After they were hospitalized, a third shooting victim arrived at a hospital. They said they were in a car when someone in another car shot at them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s