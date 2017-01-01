Limited sunshine to start off 2017

2017 is starting off on a cold note this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. The clear skies that allowed our temperatures to drop so quickly last night are starting to be replaced by some clouds this morning. A few snow showers are also popping up on radar, but most of the snow isn’t even reaching the ground. Still, a stray flurry or two can’t be ruled out this morning, with a stray sprinkle possible early this afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing.

Winds shift out of the southeast for today, and they will try to bring in some warmer air. However, winds will be weaker at roughly 5 to 10 mph, and increasing cloud cover will hinder any real spike in our temperatures as we’re expected to top out in the low to mid for today. However, thanks to those mainly cloudy skies lasting into the night, temperatures won’t drop all too much. Overnight lows will dip as low as the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight.

Otherwise, a better chance of rain will hold off until Monday morning in the form of scattered light rain showers and patchy drizzle. There is the potential for some areas of fog to develop overnight into the morning, as well. Although skies will be on the gray side tomorrow, it’ll be unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be running almost 20° above average as we crack into the mid to upper 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, a blast of much colder air arrives. Highs will fall into the 20s by the middle of next week. Things are also showing signs of a chance for snow late on Wednesday. The models have recently backed off on the snow chances for midweek as a whole. However, that system is still over southern Alaska and will slowly move this way, so there remains a lot of uncertainty about the snow chance.