Thousands gather in Aggieville for to ring in the new year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — To ring in the New Year, thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Aggieville. The night started with many bars and restaurants having special food and drink specials for people who purchased wristbands through the Manhattan business Association. All of this to get people excited for the Little Apple ball drop. Thousands of people flooded the streets in Aggieville, not only for the ball drop, but for live music and good time.

“It’s a little slow and that’s alright,” party-goer, Richard Colwell said. “It’s going to pick up later on, but that’s kind of like life. Everything starts out a little slow in the beginning and at the end of the night it will pick up and everything in the end will be good.”

But, as the night progressed and more and more people started filling the streets to see m-31 band from Manhattan the night was something to remember.

“We love them,” party-goer, Dana Wilson said. “They rock! It’s a little cold out here to be the typical groupies, but we still love them.”

Shortly after the live music and the ball drop, bars were ready for all of these party-goers to fill their bars for a fun night.

“Tonight we have our Big Wille and they are $10 and we have $5 refills,” Kites Bar and Grille Waitress, Lauren Reyes said. “And then we also have our wristbands which means you get a free appetizer with a purchase of an entree.”

Bars stayed open 2 hours after the ball drop so people could continue to ring in 2017. The Little Apple has been putting on their New Year’s Eve celebration for more than a decade. The tradition is to mimic the ball drop in the Big Apple in Times Square.