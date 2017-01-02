Little apple ball malfunctioned before ringing in 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The little apple on New Year’s Eve malfunctioned hours before midnight. Linda Mays who is in charge of the ball drop says that’s because the cable controlling when this apple is supposed to drop was having issues.

“We had guys on the roof up until 11:55pm trying to fix it,” Executive Director with the Aggieville Business Association, Linda Mays, said. “And unfortunately we weren’t able to fix it.”

Even though the little apple never dropped, it didn’t stop the thousands of people who were out having a good time.

“It was fine,” Magye Loya, celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aggieville said. “We were so positive about it.” It was a little disappointing, but, I mean, it’s fine…It’s all about the company,” Magye’s sister, Mandy said.

And even though the apple is still sitting on top of the pole as if it’s still 2016, people won’t let a minor problem stop them from coming back next year.

“It’s up there, we get to remember it’s still 2016,” Alan Hamer, who celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aggieville, said. “But, we also get to look forward to 2017. I think it’s going to be a fun and a great year and there’s still a lot to build on and a lot to be excited about.”

Now, the Aggieville Business Association is making sure that the apple will drop like previous years.

“There’s a gentleman from JS Sign & Awning that has volunteered all of his time and donated to go ahead and pull the apple itself down,” Mays said.

Meaning next year, you’ll see a remodeled apple with a new design. The Little Apple ball drop is expected to hold its tradition at Rally House.