Mild and gloomy weather gives way to deep freeze

We’re tracking one final ‘warm’ day before much colder weather sweeps through Northeast Kansas – it’s January after all. High temperatures will hangout in the middle 50s today, despite lots of clouds overhead. We’ll be watching patchy drizzle drift through our neck of the woods too. Just going to be ‘one of those days’ – more clouds than sunshine, scattered light rain/drizzle. It’s the price we pay for temps some 20°+ above average. That average high? Yeah – it’s now down to 39°.

Temps will plummet tonight. South breezes become stronger and ‘back’ from the north, as our next cold front arrives into Tuesday. Expect winds gusting up to 30 mph tomorrow – sending wind chills into the ‘teens’ and 20s all day. Actual air temps will only make it into the lower 30s, under a mix of sun and clouds. The deep freeze continues for the rest of the week. In fact, Wednesday and Thursday will be even colder. Lows will crash into the single digits by Thursday morning – with highs in the lower/middle 20s on Wednesday AND Thursday. Bundle up, with Old Man Winter arriving in less than 24 hours.

There will be a couple chances for snow over the next 7 days. The first could come as early as Wednesday night. The computer models are NOT in complete agreement and if we see snow mid-week, it would likely only be flurries. Longer range computer models show a better chance for ‘wrap-around’ snow showers to start the weekend. We could be looking at a quick ‘dusting’ with another passing cold front on Saturday. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Just know, it’s winter and it’s going to start feeling like it (again) very soon. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert