Topeka City Council to discuss Reser’s expansion

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A proposed food processing plant in East Topeka will go before the city council Tuesday. Reser’s Fine Foods plans to build a plant near the corner of 6th St. and Croco Rd. In order to move forward, the council needs to annex the land from Shawnee County.

“It’s not going to bring peace. It’s going to bring chaos. It’s going to bring uneasiness. It just isn’t going to be a neighborhood anymore. It’s going to be an industrial zone,” said Sandra Campise, who lives across the street from the proposed plant.

The $56.5 million project is expected to bring over 200 jobs to the Topeka area. First, city leaders need to rezone the residential area for industrial use.

The city council will discuss this and more at their meeting Tuesday night; however, no decision will be made at that time.