Topeka City Council to discuss Reser’s expansion

By Published:
A proposed Reser's Fine Foods plant to be located at the corner of 6th St. and Croco Rd.
A proposed Reser's Fine Foods plant to be located at the corner of 6th St. and Croco Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)  –  A proposed food processing plant in East Topeka will go before the city council Tuesday. Reser’s Fine Foods plans to build a plant near the corner of 6th St. and Croco Rd. In order to move forward, the council needs to annex the land from Shawnee County.

“It’s not going to bring peace. It’s going to bring chaos. It’s going to bring uneasiness. It just isn’t going to be a neighborhood anymore. It’s going to be an industrial zone,” said Sandra Campise, who lives across the street from the proposed plant.

The $56.5 million project is expected to bring over 200 jobs to the Topeka area. First, city leaders need to rezone the residential area for industrial use.

The city council will discuss this and more at their meeting Tuesday night; however, no decision will be made at that time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s