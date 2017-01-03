Former Topeka mayor, who served during 1966 tornado, laid to rest

KSNT News Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

A man who led the city of Topeka through one of its hardest times has been laid to rest.

Final goodbyes were said to former Topeka Mayor Chuck Wright, who died last week.  Friends and family were on hand for the services at the first congregational church.  Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Mayor Larry Wolgast spoke at the service, as did Wright’s daughter and son.  Charles Wright served as mayor of the capital city from 1965 to 1969 and led the way to help re-build much of the city after the deadly 1966 tornado.

