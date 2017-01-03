High School Hoops: January 3, 2017

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 3, 2017:
Highland Park (B) 57 Seaman 73
Highland Park (G) 51 Seaman 61
Horton (B) 54 Oskaloosa 43
Horton (G) 37 Oskaloosa 33
Jackson Heights (B) 64 Valley Falls 35
Jackson Heights (G) 19 Valley Falls 42
Manhattan (B) 70 Topeka High 64
Manhattan (G) 69 Topeka High 30
Nemaha Central (B) 41 Jeff West 35
Nemaha Central (G) 38 Jeff West 45
Osawatomie (B) 55 Santa Fe Trail 49
Osawatomie (G) 21 Santa Fe Trail 60
Perry-Lecompton (B) 37 Holton 45
Perry-Lecompton (G) 27 Holton 64
Rock Creek (B) 60 Riley County 27
Rock Creek (G) 34 Riley County 52
Silver Lake (B) 42 Rossville 47
Topeka West (B) 68 Junction City 63
Topeka West (G) 30 Junction City 47
Washburn Rural (B) 64 Emporia 58
Washburn Rural (G) 35 Emporia 32
Chase County (G) 65 Mission Valley 22
Jeff Co. North (B) 72 Pleasant Ridge 35
Jeff Co. North (G) 75 Pleasant Ridge 44
Lawrence (B) 68 Leavenworth 54
Onaga (B) 38 Doniphan West 34