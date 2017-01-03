Kansas December revenues tops estimates by $6 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas revenue officials say the state slightly exceeded revenue estimates in December.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Tuesday tax collections in December were nearly $531 million, exceeding revenue estimates by about $6 million, or about 1 percent. Combined with higher than expected revenues in November, the state’s budget shortfall in the current fiscal year is now about $342 million.

The new numbers come after state officials drastically reduced the revenue forecasts in November.

The biggest gains in December were in individual income taxes, which came in $2.2 million, or nearly 5 percent, above the official estimates. They were nearly 7 percent higher than in December 2015.

Acting Revenue Secretary Sam Williams says he hopes the new numbers indicate improved purchasing power in the agriculture and oil and gas sectors.

