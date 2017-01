TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas Shrine Bowl announced the 2017 rosters for both the East and West teams for this July’s game.

The 44th Kansas Shrine Bowl will take place on July 29, 2017 at Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. Below is a list of rosters.

ICYMI-2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters! Thank you to all the media outlets for sharing this exciting news today! pic.twitter.com/E08MIcaMio — Kansas Shrine Bowl (@KSShrineBowl) January 3, 2017