Old Man Winter is back for the first time in 2017

We’re tracking Old Man Winter’s valiant return with temps some 20°+ colder today (compared to yesterday). Skies are starting out cloudy, but expect gradual clearing to take place; we’ll muster some sunshine this afternoon. Strong north winds will pump in colder air over the next few days. These winds will gust up to 30 mph, sending wind chills into the ‘teens’ and 20s, even after lunchtime. Bundle up – the January freeze is on!

After today, we won’t be above freezing (day or night) until Saturday afternoon. Yes, you read that correctly. Temps will be even colder the rest of the week. Expect lows in the single digits through Saturday morning, while daytime highs struggle to reach 30° this week. Brrrr! This recent shot of cold air probably has a lot of you wondering when we’ll see some snow. The short answer is Wednesday night/Thursday morning. The computer models are all over the place regarding the extended forecast and the chance for snow across the eastern half of the country. With that being said, about an inch of snow is possible NORTH of I-70 on Thursday morning. Other spots in Northeast Kansas can expect a quick ‘dusting.’ These same computer models painted a better chance for accumulating snow across these parts for this upcoming Saturday, but now they show dry skies. We’ll continue to fine-tune the extended forecast in the coming days. Just know that a quick-moving storm system will bring a quick burst of snow with it by Thursday morning. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the mid-week snow-maker slides in.

