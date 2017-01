Jadon Hagans from Topeka West High School is our Scholar Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Gage Dental Group and Budget Blinds.

Jadon lettered in football, medaled in track and is also on the swim team.

In the classroom, he has a 3.875 GPA.

Jadon also volunteers for “Keep America Beautiful” and for the school blood drive.

He’s undecided on where he will attend college, but wants to major in Anatomy and Physiology.

Congratulations to Jadon Hagans from Topeka West High School.