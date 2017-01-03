Topeka City Council to discuss miniature pig ban

By Published:
A Change.org petition asks Topeka City Council to reconsider miniature pig ban.
TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)  –  The Topeka City Council will discuss changing the city’s policy on miniature pigs. The council will discuss the matter at their meeting Tuesday night. This comes after a Change.org petition asking the council to reconsider the ban gained over 600 signatures.

Topeka resident Christina Wolf started the petition about the city notified her that her miniature pig was not permitted in the city limits. Currently one law prohibits “swine” within the city; however, a separate law allows “domestic hoof stock”. Miniature pigs qualify as both.

A new ordinance would allow people to keep up to three miniature pigs within city limits. Each pig would need to weigh under 150 pounds, be under two feet tall and be vaccinated and neutered/spayed like other pets.

The law was introduced by Topeka City Council member Brendan Jensen. He said the law is similar to laws in Lawrence and Kansas City. Although the law will be discussed at the meeting Tuesday night, a decision will not come until a later date.

