Topeka police ID person killed in Friday night crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have identified the person killed in a crash Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle injury crash in the 3200 Block of NW Waterworks Dr. at 10:20 p.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had hit a concrete wall.

An adult male, identified as 22-year-old Dallas Mosier, of Topeka, was the only occupant. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by the hospital staff.

If you have any information about the accident, you are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.