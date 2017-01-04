After another cold day, snow moves in

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT AT 6PM (EXPIRES TOMORROW AT 6AM) FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA. ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT.

We’re tracking our next chance for accumulating snow. Snow bands will drift into our north towns as early as 6 or 7pm. This snow-maker will move quickly through Northeast Kansas, as the snow wraps up by mid-morning tomorrow. Expect a general 1-2 inches of snow along and NORTH of I-70. Some locally heavier amounts are possible if more intense bands set up. Areas south of the interstate can expect a dusting of snow, maybe up to an inch. Remnant flurries south of I-70 are possible until lunchtime tomorrow, but the accumulating snow will be done by mid-morning. This storm system will move north-to-south across E. Kansas.

The secondary weather story this week is just how cold we continue to be. Temperatures (both day and night) will not nudge above the freezing mark until Sunday afternoon, at the absolute earliest. After tonight’s weather-maker sweeps through, we’re looking at lots of sunshine for the rest of the week and mainly clear skies at night. It’s January and clear skies this time of the year mean business. Lows will crash into the single digits each and every night through Sunday. You’ll want to bundle up for the bust stops or those early dog walks – it’s going to be frigid!

However, there is some relief on the way next week. Highs will ‘warm’ into the lower 40s on Monday afternoon. Expect even more mild weather next Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is a mere 39°. We’ll be below that average through Sunday, but a January thaw melts in to start next week. A couple of the longer range computer models suggest a couple rain showers might follow suit by the middle part of next week. But it’s still too early to lock down precip chances that far out. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tonight’s snow storm slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert