Explosion in Grandview rocks nearby neighborhood, businesses

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Kansas City lawn care business has busted windows out of 19 nearby apartments and seven houses.

The initial blast happened Tuesday night in Grandview and was followed by a series of smaller explosions. No injuries have been reported.

City officials said in a news release that firefighters reported hearing ammunition going off and have ruled out natural gas as the cause. The release says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to the scene to investigate.

 

