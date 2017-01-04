Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year’s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan has died.

Officials at Crystal Mountain, a ski resort in Michigan’s Benzie County, released a statement on Tuesday saying the accident was Sunday around 2 p.m. during a group ski lesson on an intermediate trail.

Officials say the girl was skiing ahead of the class when it appears she lost control and struck a tree. She was wearing a helmet.

The girl was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital where she died from her injuries on Monday.

Her name has not been released. The girl was visiting from Illinois with her family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.