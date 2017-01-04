K-State’s upset big at No. 20 Oklahoma falls short

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Vionise Pierre-Louis scored seven of her 17 points in overtime and Gabbi Ortiz hit a pair of clutch free throws with five seconds left to insure No. 20 Oklahoma an 85-80 win over No. 25 Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference battle between ranked teams Wednesday night.

The Sooners now are 3-0 to start conference play.

Oklahoma (12-3, 3-0) led by a dozen points early in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats roared back when the Sooners went cold from the field. Kindred Wesemann tied the game and Breanna Lewis’ layup with 1:47 left gave the Wildcats the lead, 63-61. Maddie Manning pulled the Sooners even with a jumper with under a minute left in regulation and Lewis put Kansas State ahead once again with another layup. Ortiz tied the game at 67-67 with a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation and when Karyla Middlebrook’s jumper with :03 left missed, the game went to overtime.

Manning, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, knocked down a 3-pointer a minute into the extra period to put Oklahoma up for good, 72-69. Ortiz added 16 points.

Middlebrook led Kansas State (11-4, 1-2) with 27 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the field. Lewis added 15 points.

The Wildcats lost their opener at Baylor before posting an 86-71 win over West Virginia as the team faced three straight conference games against ranked opponents.