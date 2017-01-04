Man arrested after stabbing teen multiple times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 37-year-old stepfather after a stabbing Tuesday night. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Mona, near 55th and Hydraulic.

According to Wichita police, there was a fight between a 37-year-old man and his 14-year-old stepson at the home. During the fight, the man allegedly stabbed the boy in the neck multiple times. The teen was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect left the scene but turned himself into police after calling 911. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

There were three other children, under the age of 10, inside the home. Police interviewed them and their mother.