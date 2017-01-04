New app will allow you to report city problems

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka launched a free app making it easier to report problems. It’s a quick and easy process. First, take a photo of something you see, then select the type of report it is on the app. Third, type exactly what the problem is. Then, hit submit. After that your request instantly goes to the City of Topeka.

“They’ll receive it on our computer through our city’s operation management system,” Project Administrator, Brandon Bayless said. “And they’ll be able to communicate back and forth through the system if they need to.”

But, you do have the option to be anonymous and not communicate with the City. Depending on the type of issue will determine how long it can take city workers to fix the problem. Clear says the old E311 app the city used to use didn’t work too well on her phone and was much more tedious to send requests.

“I used to have to have to write down the address, what I saw, go home, get on my computer and then submit it,” Clear said.

With the SeeClickFix Topeka app, you can enable your location so when you submit a request your phone will detect the location automatically, or you can manually enter your location. Also, you can report things like people speeding down your street — making it easier than ever to report problems.

“Code and the City Staff cannot be everywhere,” Clear said. ”There are issues that people want taken care off and to get them to every spot is not reasonable.”

If you don’t have a smartphone, you can still make your requests online here or call City of Topeka at 785-368-3111.